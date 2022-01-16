SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s 3rd Largest Position

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 3.5% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $25,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 69,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD opened at $169.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

