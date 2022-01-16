Splinterlands (SPS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.18 Million

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the US dollar. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00064466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00071963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,317.39 or 0.07735551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,023.26 or 1.00322516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00071051 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.