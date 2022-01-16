Sportcash One Trading Up 34.2% Over Last Week (SCONEX)

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Sportcash One coin can currently be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Sportcash One has a market cap of $349,966.32 and approximately $50,715.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sportcash One has traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00064936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00072958 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.81 or 0.07759397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00071906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,330.80 or 0.99804142 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008270 BTC.

Sportcash One Coin Profile

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Sportcash One Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sportcash One should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sportcash One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

