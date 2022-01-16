Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,047 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Spotify Technology by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPOT. KeyCorp raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.38.

NYSE SPOT opened at $218.56 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $201.68 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of -121.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

