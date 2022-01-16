SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Position Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,801 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $83.51 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average is $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

