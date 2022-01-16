Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €67.67 ($76.89).

STM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on Stabilus in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($71.59) price objective on Stabilus in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on Stabilus in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on Stabilus in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($92.05) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

ETR:STM opened at €68.60 ($77.95) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.76. Stabilus has a 52-week low of €55.40 ($62.95) and a 52-week high of €72.55 ($82.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

