STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Market Cap Hits $16.21 Million

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. One STARSHIP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STARSHIP has a market capitalization of $16.21 million and approximately $85,689.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00062633 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00071874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.19 or 0.07736495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,780.66 or 0.99594688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00069602 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008164 BTC.

About STARSHIP

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

STARSHIP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STARSHIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

