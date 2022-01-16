State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,911 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

NYSE:PAG opened at $104.40 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $114.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.63.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

PAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.