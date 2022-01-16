State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 117 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,111.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,258.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,322.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 2.23. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $785.00 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.