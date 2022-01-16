State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 1,844 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $212.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $175.01 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.06 and a 200-day moving average of $220.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.667 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.82%.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

