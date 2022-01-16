State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 191,634 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,634 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Equitrans Midstream worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,774,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,075,000 after buying an additional 6,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,162,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,805,000 after buying an additional 1,651,327 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,973,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,971,000 after buying an additional 323,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,318,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,341,000 after buying an additional 2,883,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,205,000 after buying an additional 2,216,913 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETRN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.51 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

