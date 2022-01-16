State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Avnet worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 26,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVT shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Avnet stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

