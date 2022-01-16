State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.02 Million Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Curtiss-Wright worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CW opened at $139.26 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $142.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.21 and a 200-day moving average of $126.70.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

