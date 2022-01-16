State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.03 Million Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,243 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of New Residential Investment worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 368.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 167.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NRZ opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.85.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

