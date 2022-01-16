State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases New Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 111,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of DT Midstream at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,860,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. US Capital Advisors raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

NYSE DTM opened at $51.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

