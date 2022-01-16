State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Sage Therapeutics worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 622.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $42.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.75. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.15.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

