State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 104,884 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 399,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 104,884 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Antero Midstream worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

AM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.