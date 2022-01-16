State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,832 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,832 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Xerox worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Icahn Carl C lifted its stake in Xerox by 8.2% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 31,142,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,446 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xerox by 11.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,037,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $188,807,000 after acquiring an additional 830,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xerox by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after acquiring an additional 196,652 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Xerox by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,958,000 after acquiring an additional 115,515 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the second quarter valued at about $72,811,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xerox alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $23.82 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 424,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $7,615,050.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $60,370.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.