State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 13,430 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,430 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Vonage worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Vonage by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vonage by 37.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the third quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vonage by 85.0% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Vonage alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $21,831,027.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $26,915,474.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,577,109 shares of company stock worth $74,015,376 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

VG opened at $20.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.39, a PEG ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VG. William Blair cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.