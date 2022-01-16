State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 27,586 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,341 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 27,586 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27,150.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 136,254 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 135,754 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $9,083,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $75.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.66. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

