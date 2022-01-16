State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,444 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Kemper worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 794,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,062,000 after purchasing an additional 65,531 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 164,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 39,495 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In other Kemper news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.71 per share, for a total transaction of $28,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KMPR opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.38. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.90%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

