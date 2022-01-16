State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,973 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Assured Guaranty worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.