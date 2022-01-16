State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes $4.87 Million Position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Victoria’s Secret at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $2,763,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $2,290,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $10,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:VSCO opened at $56.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.
In other news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.
About Victoria’s Secret
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
