State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes $4.87 Million Position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Victoria’s Secret at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $2,763,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $2,290,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $10,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

NYSE:VSCO opened at $56.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.