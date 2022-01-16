State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,741 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

NKTR opened at $12.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.23. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.09.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $278,320.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

