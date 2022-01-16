State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.92.

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $103.77 on Friday. State Street has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.29.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 6,927.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 279.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

