STATERA (STA) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.14 Million

STATERA (CURRENCY:STA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, STATERA has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One STATERA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STATERA has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $101,351.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STATERA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00064063 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00072125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.17 or 0.07745121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,966.26 or 0.99808481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00070205 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008155 BTC.

STATERA Coin Profile

STATERA’s launch date was July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 79,876,632 coins and its circulating supply is 79,876,631 coins. The official website for STATERA is stateratoken.com . STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

Buying and Selling STATERA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STATERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STATERA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STATERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STATERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STATERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.