Steem Dollars (SBD) Trading Down 1.4% This Week

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $4.87 or 0.00011445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $50.39 million and $803,351.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002309 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14,024,661.89 or 0.00001722 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

SBD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 10,340,955 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.