Stellar Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $6.41 billion and approximately $295.02 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000600 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.98 or 0.00199603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00064855 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.16 or 0.00216285 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00046303 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00072856 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.20 or 0.07768533 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,316 coins and its circulating supply is 24,791,716,725 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

