StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In other StepStone Group news, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $176,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Keck sold 4,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $177,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,187,962 shares of company stock worth $111,435,942. 35.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 104,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 24.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 49,485 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the third quarter valued at about $369,000.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $37.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.48. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

