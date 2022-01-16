stETH (Lido) Achieves Market Cap of $4.76 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00064245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00072922 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.65 or 0.07739855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00070883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,036.46 or 0.99650274 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008239 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.