stETH Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, stETH has traded flat against the dollar. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH coin can currently be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00063980 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00071952 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,326.77 or 0.07741719 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,855.98 or 0.99730132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00069959 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008154 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.