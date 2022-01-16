StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.55% of StoneX Group worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 360.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $407,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patricia Marie Harrod sold 4,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $300,028.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,756 and sold 41,458 shares valued at $2,688,236. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $63.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $72.34.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

