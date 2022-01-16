Storj Trading Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00003865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Storj has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Storj has a market cap of $588.57 million and $39.80 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00059350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 352,601,749 coins. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.