Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Update

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,200 shares, an increase of 80.9% from the December 15th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 702,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 792,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 241,895 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 352,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 253,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 72,083 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 115,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 41,537 shares during the last quarter.

