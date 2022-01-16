Stratos (STOS) Price Reaches $2.09 on Exchanges

Stratos (CURRENCY:STOS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Stratos coin can now be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00004861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratos has a market capitalization of $42.21 million and $1.89 million worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stratos has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stratos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00064237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00071869 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.45 or 0.07728543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,987.07 or 0.99754537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00070707 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008243 BTC.

About Stratos

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

Stratos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.