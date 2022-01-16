Streamr Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.08 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. Streamr has a market cap of $78.82 million and $10.08 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00059769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007630 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

