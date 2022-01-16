Strike (STRK) Market Capitalization Achieves $112.21 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Strike has a total market cap of $112.21 million and $1.90 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Strike has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for about $36.33 or 0.00084444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00064271 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00071905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,326.03 or 0.07730422 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,962.21 or 0.99853667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00070854 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008256 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,088,396 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.