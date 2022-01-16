StrongHands (SHND) Market Cap Reaches $379,653.29

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $379,653.29 and approximately $11.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,529,584,392 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

