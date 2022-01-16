SUKU (SUKU) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One SUKU coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SUKU has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SUKU has a market cap of $47.53 million and $1.53 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SUKU

SUKU is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

