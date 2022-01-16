Super Zero Protocol Hits Market Cap of $37.66 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $37.66 million and $841,604.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.04 or 0.07748722 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00074914 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 626,319,977 coins and its circulating supply is 340,595,520 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

