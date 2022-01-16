SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Trading Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00004180 BTC on major exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $7.94 million and approximately $240,468.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00064085 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00072669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.53 or 0.07734334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,970.63 or 0.99728922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00070868 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008229 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,409,467 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars.

