sUSD (SUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $122.20 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $122.20 million and $2.13 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00059713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007647 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 121,866,629 coins. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

