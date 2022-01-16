SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Hits $7.03 on Top Exchanges

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $894.12 million and $160.59 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.03 or 0.00016185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00060198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007414 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 239,506,964 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

