Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) versus Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Head-To-Head Review

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) and Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Suzano and Sylvamo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suzano $5.91 billion N/A -$2.08 billion $1.70 6.70 Sylvamo $3.01 billion 0.49 $170.00 million N/A N/A

Sylvamo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Suzano.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Suzano and Sylvamo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suzano 1 0 1 0 2.00 Sylvamo 1 0 0 0 1.00

Sylvamo has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.53%. Given Sylvamo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sylvamo is more favorable than Suzano.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Suzano shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Sylvamo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Suzano and Sylvamo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suzano 32.76% 120.87% 11.50% Sylvamo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Suzano beats Sylvamo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suzano

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets. The company was founded by Leon Feffer in 1924 and is headquartered in Salvador, Brazil.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

