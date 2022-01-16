Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swapcoinz coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swapcoinz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00063023 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00072022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.53 or 0.07729082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,837.93 or 0.99772453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00069728 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Swapcoinz Coin Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swapcoinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swapcoinz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.