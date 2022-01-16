Swingby Hits Market Cap of $8.03 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 16th. Swingby has a market cap of $8.03 million and approximately $259,618.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00064883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00060614 BTC.

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,438,260 coins. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

