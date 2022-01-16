Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $657.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 546 to CHF 657 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

SZLMY traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25. Swiss Life has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $33.18.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

