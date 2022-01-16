Sylo (SYLO) Reaches One Day Volume of $461,604.00

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Sylo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sylo has a total market cap of $10.22 million and $461,604.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sylo has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sylo

SYLO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

