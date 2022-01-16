Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

SNCR stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $197.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.