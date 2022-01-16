Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $723,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.00.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,280,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $326.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $350.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.42. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

